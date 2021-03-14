Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Up 137.1% in February

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the February 11th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 117,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LATN remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,344. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

