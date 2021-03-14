Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.64 ($32.52).

UN01 opened at €31.14 ($36.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.79 and a 200 day moving average of €28.29. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

