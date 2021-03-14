United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.61-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.61 EPS.

X stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.