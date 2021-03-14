Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Universal Display has raised its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

OLED stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

