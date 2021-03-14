Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $137.54 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.