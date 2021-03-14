Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 11th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UPIN opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Universal Power Industry has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

