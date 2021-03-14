Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the February 11th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

