Universe Group (LON:UNG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,577,338 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

About Universe Group (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.