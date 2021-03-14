Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 6.3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 1,374,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,848,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Wedbush increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

