US Capital Advisors Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $46.70 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

