USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and $1.93 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.04 or 0.03116333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,443,039,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,266,395,241 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

