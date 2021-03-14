Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 2nd

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

