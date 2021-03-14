Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Truist Securities

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

NYSE:MTN opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $333.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

