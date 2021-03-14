Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,837. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $101.87 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

