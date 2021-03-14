Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SPLV opened at $56.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

