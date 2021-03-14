Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.