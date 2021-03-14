Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGVW. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Longview Acquisition alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Robbins bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Longview Acquisition stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63.

Longview Acquisition Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.