Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.