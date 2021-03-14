VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $28.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

