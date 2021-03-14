Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 14.6% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $64,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $144.65 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

