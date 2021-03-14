Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 186.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $184.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

