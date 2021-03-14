Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 443 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

