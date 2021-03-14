Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $261.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.