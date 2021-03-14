Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

