Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $8,469,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 191,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 26,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.