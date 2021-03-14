Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after acquiring an additional 330,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $85.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.