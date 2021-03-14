Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $731,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $465,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,084 shares of company stock worth $65,804,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $111.55 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

