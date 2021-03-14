Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.79 and a 200-day moving average of $193.46. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

