Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.