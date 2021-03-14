Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,503 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 105,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 583,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

NYSE GD opened at $176.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $176.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

