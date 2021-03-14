Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in British American Tobacco by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.