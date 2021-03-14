Veritable L.P. Cuts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $2,916,872 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

