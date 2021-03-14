Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.