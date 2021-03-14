Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.