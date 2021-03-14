Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI opened at $416.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.28. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

