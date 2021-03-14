Veritable L.P. Has $540,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 224,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.