Veritable L.P. Has $834,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,041 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,864,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $130.49 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

