Veritable L.P. Sells 1,007 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $38.85 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.