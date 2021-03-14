Veritable L.P. Sells 1,456 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,841 shares of company stock worth $1,652,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

AJG opened at $126.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.