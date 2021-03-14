Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.