Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

