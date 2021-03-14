Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,345 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLI opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,541 shares of company stock worth $1,685,810 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

