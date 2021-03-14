Veriti Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

