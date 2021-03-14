Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,616 shares of company stock worth $14,132,628 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

