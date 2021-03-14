Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LZB opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

