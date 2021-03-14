Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,530. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

