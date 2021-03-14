Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 2,274,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.