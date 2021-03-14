Vestor Capital LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 181.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

