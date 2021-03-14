Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,824 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.