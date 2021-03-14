Vestor Capital LLC Sells 16,587 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

